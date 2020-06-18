Teresa J. Froebel, 91, of Galeton, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Born March 4, 1929 in Germania, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Clara (Hartman) Geiser.

On Oct. 1, 1955, she married her life partner, Robert E, Froebel, who preceded her death in 2010. Together they brought into the world a son, Gregory (Cynthia) Froebel and two daughters, Melanie (Richard) Lechler and Lucinda (Curtis) Shadle, all of Galeton. She had seven grandchildren, Jessica and Lance Dingman, Mesa Ariz., Venessa Lechler, Montoursville, Alicia Shadle, Philadelphia, Matthew Shadle, Burbank, Calif., Jeremiah (Megan) Wagner, Warren, Ohio and Jessica Wagner, Girard, Ohio.

Teresa was a life member of St. Bibiana Catholic Church in Galeton and was involved with the Women's League and helping with the fish fries. She was also a member of the "Scarlet Foxes" Red Hat Society, the Galeton Fitness Center, the Galeton Senior Center, and a Life Member of VFW Post 6611 Women's Auxiliary.

Teresa was employed by the Galeton Production Company and also worked at the Market Basket for 23 years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, spending time with family and friends, astutely playing Pinochle, and all card games. She brought joy to everyone's life and enjoyed 91 years of a great life. She will be dearly missed by all. In addition to her children and grandchildren,

Teresa is survived by two brothers, Harold and Robert Geiser and two sisters, Janet Greely and Jeanette Johnson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Teresa was predeceased by four brothers, Leo, Joe, Wallace, and Lewis; a sister, Susan; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Wagner.

Friends may call at the St. Bibiana Catholic Church, Galeton, on Friday, June 12, from 9 -10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Dougherty as Celebrant. Burial will be in Germania Cemetery, Germania. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gale Hose Ambulance Association. Arangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.

