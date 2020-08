Terri L. Johnson, 58, of Horseheads, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Corning Hospital. She was born on Sept. 4, 1961 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Ralph and Patricia (Tremaine) Johnson. In honoring Terri's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S.Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com