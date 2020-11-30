1/
TERRY L. BOSTWICK
1951 - 2020
Terry L. Bostwick, 69, of Wellsboro, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at The Green Home. He was born on March 18, 1951 in Wellsboro, the son of Norma Bostwick. Terry worked as Bookkeeper for Chilson Motors and stocked shelves for the supermarket in Lawrenceville. He enjoyed playing and listening to music. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Powers Cemetery in Lawrenceville with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Powers Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
