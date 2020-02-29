Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
THELMA MAY (THORPE) BAKER


1925 - 2020
THELMA MAY (THORPE) BAKER Obituary
Thelma (Thorpe) May Baker, 94, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 31, 1925, a daughter of Fred and Ruby (Ripley) Thorpe. Thelma was married to Robert H. Baker, Sr. Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, March 1, from 3-4 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 4 p.m. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Troy. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020
