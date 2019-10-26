Home

H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
THEODORE J. BACON


1931 - 2019
THEODORE J. BACON Obituary
Theodore J. Bacon, 88, of North Road, Westfield, passed away on Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019 at Sweden Valley Manor in Coudersport.
Ted was born in Wellsboro, on Sept. 14, 1931, the son of the late Otto and Myrtle Finch Bacon.
Ted worked alongside his father on the family farm in Westfield. He spent most of his time around the farm doing what he enjoyed the most, tending to the needs of the farm. He also was an avid hunter.
Ted never married but is survived by his siblings, Robert (Mary Jo) Bacon of Elkland, Andrew (Marlene) Bacon of Westfield and Joanne Eaton of York, his sister-in-law, Emily Bacon of Elkland, along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his brother, Otto Bacon Jr. and his brother-in-law, Robert Eaton.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, N.Y.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Austinburg.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019
