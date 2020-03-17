Home

THERESA A. CHRINKA


1951 - 2020
Theresa A. Chrinka, 68, of Wellsboro, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. She was born on Oct. 16, 1951 in Philadelphia. Theresa was married to Wayne Chrinka. She worked as a supervisor at Verizon Wireless for 35 years. Theresa enjoyed contributing to charities.
Theresa is survived by her husband; a brother, Robert (Susan) Sniras of Upper Darby; a sister, Debbie Warren of Florida; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, March 21, from 1-2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2020
