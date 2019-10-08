|
Thomas C. "Tom" Brown, 65, of Wellsboro, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1953 in Elmira, N.Y., a son of Thomas and Jeannette (Westlake) Brown.
Tom was married to Bernadette Chiaramonte-Brown. He was a travelling critical care nurse who worked as an occupational health nurse for Johnson & Johnson and a prison nurse at Southport Correctional Facility.
Tom enjoyed adventuring, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, wine making and storytelling. He was a social butterfly and entertainer who also enjoyed blowing things up.
Tom is survived by his wife Bernadette; daughters Callie Rose Brown of Glendale, Ariz., and Catherine Anne Brown of Asheville, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law Russell and Shirley Brown of Millerton; sister Joanne Weir of Millerton, brother and sister-in-law Douglas and Charlotte Brown of Millerton; sister Barbara Brown-Fisher of Velva, N.D.
He was predeceased by his parents and a step-son, Matthew Flagg.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at the Roseville Cemetery, Roseville Ave., Roseville, with the Rev. Fitzgerald Reist officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to The CMT Research Foundation, 4062 Peachtree Rd., Suite A209, Atlanta GA, 30319 or the . Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019