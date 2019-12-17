Home

THOMAS E. "TOM" CORNISH

THOMAS E. "TOM" CORNISH Obituary
Thomas E. "Tom" Cornish, 59, of Harrison Valley, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Friday, Dec. 20, from 1–3 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 3 p.m. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Company, 112 E. Tannery St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927 or at www.stjude.org. www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2019
