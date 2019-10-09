|
Thomas G. Harris Jr., 74, of Harrison Valley, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in his home. There will be no visitation or service. Burial will be in Shiloh Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery, Shiloh, N.J. Memorials may be made to Patterson Cancer Center, c/o UPMC Cole, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019