Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
Thomas L. Knapp, Sr., 75, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 29, 1943, in Blossburg, son of the late Ferdie and Mildred (Hodder) Knapp.
On Dec. 27, 1958, he married the former Betty M. Dilly and they celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Tom retired from Phoenixville Steel.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he especially enjoyed training dogs for raccoon hunting.
Tom loved country music and played the guitar and harmonica. Tom's passion, and love in life, was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a father, dad and grandpa first and foremost.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Thomas (Pamella) Knapp, Jr. and Kevin (Monique) Knapp, both of Tioga; daughters, Brenda (Phillip) Nagy of Middlebury Center; Virginia (Roger) Gee of Lawrenceville; Joanne Knapp-Elvidge (Jamie) of Elmira; Rosemary (Bob) Silvernail of Lawrenceville; sisters, Elizabeth Chrislip of West Virginia and Sandy (Ronald) Monroe of Mansfield; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and his faithful companion, Butch.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects, Tuesday, April 30, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro.
Tom's funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with his nephew, Pastor Harry Adler, officiating.
Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Middlebury Township. will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom's name to the Lawrenceville Fire Department, 9 Mechanic St. # 11, Lawrenceville, PA 16929.
To share your fondest memories of Tom or to sign his electronic guestbook, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 1 to May 8, 2019
