Thomas Montgomery, 75, of Wellsboro, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; two sons, Christopher (Nicki Godson) of Wellsboro, and Jason Montgomery of Watrous; and six sisters, Carolyn, Wilda, Penny, Dianne, Daisy and Donna.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2019