Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS MONTGOMERY

Send Flowers
THOMAS MONTGOMERY Obituary
Thomas Montgomery, 75, of Wellsboro, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; two sons, Christopher (Nicki Godson) of Wellsboro, and Jason Montgomery of Watrous; and six sisters, Carolyn, Wilda, Penny, Dianne, Daisy and Donna.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -