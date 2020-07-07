Thomas W. Gleason, 80, of Merienville, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital, Clarion.
Thomas was born on June 4, 1940 in Wellsboro, the son of the late Foster H. and Carrie (Simmons) Gleason.
Surviving are sons, William and Robert Gleason; a daughter, Penny Boom; brothers, Foster and Henry Gleason; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by two sons, Willard and Arthur Gleason and a brother, Fredrick Gleason.
A private graveside service will be held at Niles Valley Cemetery, Middlebury Township.
