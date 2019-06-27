Thomas White, Jr., age 89, of Wellsboro, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Green Home.
He was born April 2, 1930 in Wellsboro, the son of Thomas and Carrie (Smith) White. Thomas was self-employed as a woodworker.
He is survived by son, William White Sr. of Blossburg; two daughters, Diane (Richard) Sutton of Blossburg; Teresa (Doyce Treat) Bentley of Wellsboro; two step-sons, Leon Tubbs, and Mike Tubbs; a sister, Rosealee Louden of Wellsboro; grandchildren, James (Briana) Warriner, Brandy (Albert) Steadman, Amber (Chris) Steadman, William (Betty) White, Shawn (Katelyn) White, Jessica (Nick) Lowry, Cynthia Schweit Johnson, Avery (Christel) Bentley, Shelly Tubbs, Jody Thompson, June Marble, Roger Marble, Mike Tubbs, Jr., and Christy Tubbs; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a step-son, Robert Tubbs; a step-daughter, Sharon Tubbs; and a sister, Phylis Dean.
A celebration of his life will be held at his residence, 181 Dartt Settlement Rd., Wellsboro. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 27 to July 4, 2019