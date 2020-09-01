1/
TIMOTHY J. COPE
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy J. Cope, 65, of Tioga, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on Feb. 13, 1955 in Mahoning Township, a son of Howard James and Beverly Jane (Hess) Cope. A remembrance dinner will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Patsy or Noah Cope, PO Box 443, Tioga, PA 16946 to help with medical expenses. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved