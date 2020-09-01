Timothy J. Cope, 65, of Tioga, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on Feb. 13, 1955 in Mahoning Township, a son of Howard James and Beverly Jane (Hess) Cope. A remembrance dinner will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Patsy or Noah Cope, PO Box 443, Tioga, PA 16946 to help with medical expenses. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com