Tina Marie (Rovenolt) Mast, 58, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Sayre.
Friends and family are invited to call on Dec. 16, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Bakerburg Community Church, 197 Gray Valley Road, Mainesburg. A funeral service will follow at noon. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at East District Mennonite Church, 71 E. District Road, Watsontown. A funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will be in East District Mennonite Cemetery. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019