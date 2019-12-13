Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for TINA MAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TINA MARIE (ROVENOLT) MAST

Send Flowers
TINA MARIE (ROVENOLT) MAST Obituary
Tina Marie (Rovenolt) Mast, 58, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Sayre.
Friends and family are invited to call on Dec. 16, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Bakerburg Community Church, 197 Gray Valley Road, Mainesburg. A funeral service will follow at noon. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at East District Mennonite Church, 71 E. District Road, Watsontown. A funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will be in East District Mennonite Cemetery. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -