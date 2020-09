Tyler Michael Sherman, 35, of Old Forge, formerly of Wellsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Moosic. He was born on April 1, 1985 in Wellsboro, the son of Michael Sherman and Jenny (Gleason) Harer.In honoring Tyler's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com