Tyler R. Estock, 27, of Wellsboro, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1992 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a beloved son of Wendy McMillan Estock and the late Benjamin M. Estock.

Tyler was the most loving and caring soul with a heart of gold. He was generous to a fault. His intelligence and athleticism allowed him to excel in his duty and service in the Air Force. He especially enjoyed online gaming where he entertained his brothers and friends frequently.

Tyler is survived by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Estock of Gardendale, Ala., mother, Wendy McMillan Estock, and (Joe Hewitt) of Wellsboro; two brothers, Spencer Estock and (Cora Foss) of Orlando, Fla., and Max Estock of Wellsboro. A graveside service will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro.

