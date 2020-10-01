1/
VAUGHN D. SMITH
Vaughn D. Smith, 78, of Elkland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads, N.Y., after a visit from his family. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Friday, Oct. 2 from 3 – 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 5 p.m. Family would like to send a special thank you to Elcor Nursing Home and those who took care of Vaughn, especially, Mariah Ashley (his adopted granddaughter) he loved you like his own. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
