Vaughn D. Smith, 78, of Elkland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads, N.Y., after a visit from his family. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Friday, Oct. 2 from 3 – 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 5 p.m. Family would like to send a special thank you to Elcor Nursing Home and those who took care of Vaughn, especially, Mariah Ashley (his adopted granddaughter) he loved you like his own. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com