Velma A. Otis, 94, of Morris, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.
She was born Jan. 20, 1925 in Timblin, the daughter of Ernest and Martha (Brocious) Huffman.
She was the wife of the late Leonard Otis who preceded her in death in 1977.
Velma retired from Corning Glass Works, the former Wellsboro Division and former GTE.
Velma was a very active member of the Morris-Blackwell United Methodist Church and over the years served as treasurer, secretary and Sunday school teacher.
She also enjoyed decorating the church.
Velma was a member of the Soldiers and Sailors Hospital's Women's Auxiliary and was a former president. She was also very active as a volunteer for the Morris Fire Company in their many activities and a member of the 55 plus club, Morris. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and working in her flower gardens.
Velma is survived by two daughters, Beverly (Dennis) Cupp of Pueblo West, Colo., and Nancy (Douglas) Rankin of Titusville; two brothers, Wilbert Wolfgang of Homer City and Guy Wolfgang of Creekside; three sisters, Beulah Gardner of Pennsylvania; Barbara Mohr of Kittanning; and Maxine Moore of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, a great-grandson and a great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Velma was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Otis.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Wednesday, March 6, from 1-2 p.m. at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, where the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with her Pastor Julie Rosensteel officiating. Burial will take place in Tioga County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Velma's name be made to the Morris-Blackwell United Methodist Church, 1990 Route 287, Morris, PA 16938.
