Victor Paul Ross, 65 of Avoca, N.Y., passed away at home on Oct. 30, 2020. Born Oct. 15, 1955 in Montour Falls, N.Y., he was the son of Neil V. and Dorothy M. (Pruden) Ross. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 12 – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com