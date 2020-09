Victoria Helen Pomarico, 71, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on Oct. 7, 1948 in Sussex, N.J., a daughter of Paul and Dorothy (Decker) Louridas. Victoria was the wife of Nickolas "Nick" Pomarico. In honoring Victoria's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com