Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Cemetery
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA COONEY
VIRGINIA A. (Wilcox) COONEY


1921 - 2019
VIRGINIA A. (Wilcox) COONEY Obituary
Virginia A. Cooney, 97, of Wellsboro, passed away July 20, 2019 at the Green Home, Wellsboro.
She was born July 25, 1921, in Tioga, the daughter of Vern and Margaret Wheeler Wilcox.
Virgina was a retired RN at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro.
She enjoyed reading and knitting, and loved her pets. She is survived by four sons, Jack (Linda Koeppel) Cooney of Wellsboro, Michael (Marceil) Cooney of Wellsboro, Chris (Sally) Cooney of Athens, Chad Cooney of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter Ann (Curt) Cole of Middlebury Center, a sister, Joanne Fletcher in North Carolina, a sister-in-law, Marie Wilcox of Morris,, 14 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, John in 2008, her son, Tim in 2017, and two grandsons, Billy Joe Cooney and Lucas Hallock.
Friends are invited to a graveside service to be held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. with Father David Bechtel officiating. A service of Carleton Funeral Home 11470 Route 6 Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 23 to July 30, 2019
