Virginia A. Garrett, 75, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
In keeping with Virginia's wishes, there will be no immediate funeral services. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held and announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Virginia, please visit, www.tusseymosher.com.
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019