Virginia A. Garrett

Obituary

Virginia A. Garrett, 75, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
In keeping with Virginia's wishes, there will be no immediate funeral services. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held and announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Virginia, please visit, www.tusseymosher.com.
Funeral Home
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019
