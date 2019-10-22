Home

VIRGINIA CHARLOTTE (Birkhead) ROY


1945 - 2019
VIRGINIA CHARLOTTE (Birkhead) ROY Obituary
Virginia Charlotte Roy, 74, of Westfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wellsboro. She was born on Sept. 15, 1945 in Philadelphia, a daughter of George and Myrtle (Kain) Birkhead. Virginia was the wife of Ronald S. Roy whom she shared 56 years of marriage with. Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, Oct. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Burial will in Newtown Cemetery in Newtown, Pa. at a later date. Contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to the funeral home. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019
