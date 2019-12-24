|
|
|
Virginia H. Stephens, 92, a lifelong resident of Millerton, and in her later years of Tioga, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 at The Bradford Manor.
Services will be at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, Jan. 18, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon followed by a funeral service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery Tioga. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Methodist Church of the Millerton Weslyan Church. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 30, 2019