VIRGINIA H. (SMITH) STEPHENS


1927 - 2019
VIRGINIA H. (SMITH) STEPHENS Obituary
Virginia H. Stephens, 92, a lifelong resident of Millerton, and in her later years of Tioga, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 at The Bradford Manor.
Services will be at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, Jan. 18. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery Tioga. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Methodist Church or the Millerton Wesleyan Church. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2020
