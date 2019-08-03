Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA MAE JOHNSON


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA MAE JOHNSON Obituary
Virginia Mae Johnson, 84, of Akron, N.Y., passed away July 31, 2019 at Northgate Health Care, North Tonawanda, N.Y., surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Wellsboro, the daughter of Kenneth and Wilma Callahan Johnson.
Virginia was a retired manager for Leisure Times Residential Services in Akron, N.Y.
She is the beloved mother of Marilyn Mae Snyder of Kempton, Jacqueline (Joseph) Bald of Akron, N.Y., the cherished grandmother of Lydia Suzanne Snyder, Joshua Joseph, and Jacob Jay Bald.
Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her step-father, Melvin Frazer.
Friends were invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home, 130 S. Main St., Mansfield, Sunday, Aug. 4, from 6-6:30 p.m. Funeral services follow there Sunday at 6:30 p.m., with Pastor William Baker officiating.
Burial in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to her family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now