|
|
Virginia Mae Johnson, 84, of Akron, N.Y., passed away July 31, 2019 at Northgate Health Care, North Tonawanda, N.Y., surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Wellsboro, the daughter of Kenneth and Wilma Callahan Johnson.
Virginia was a retired manager for Leisure Times Residential Services in Akron, N.Y.
She is the beloved mother of Marilyn Mae Snyder of Kempton, Jacqueline (Joseph) Bald of Akron, N.Y., the cherished grandmother of Lydia Suzanne Snyder, Joshua Joseph, and Jacob Jay Bald.
Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her step-father, Melvin Frazer.
Friends were invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home, 130 S. Main St., Mansfield, Sunday, Aug. 4, from 6-6:30 p.m. Funeral services follow there Sunday at 6:30 p.m., with Pastor William Baker officiating.
Burial in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to her family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019