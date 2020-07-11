1/
Virginia (Benson) Reynolds, 99, of Mainesburg, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at The Green Home in Wellsboro. She was born on April 11, 1921 in Mainesburg, a daughter of Oswald "Ozzie" and Mabel (Hilfiger) Benson. Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, July 14, from 10-11 a.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Roseville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Bakerburg Community Church, 197 Gray Valley Road, Mainesburg, PA 16932. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

