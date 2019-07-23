Home

Walter A. Carpenter, 57, of Gold, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, Saturday, July 27, from 9 – 11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Kevin Guest House at www.kevinguesthouse.comor the Patterson Cancer Center, c/o UPMC Cole, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 23 to July 30, 2019
