Walter Earl Minschwaner Jr.
1931 - 2020
Walter Earl Minschwaner Jr., 89, of Wellsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at UPMC Soldiers and Sailors in Wellsboro. Walter was born April 12, 1931 in Trenton, N.J. He was the husband of the late H. June (Bair) Minschwaner with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage until her death in 2018.
Walter was an electrician and a member of Local Union 269 in Trenton, N.J.
He served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was an ordained minister.
Surviving are three sons, Larry (Karen) Minschwaner of Wellsboro, Ronald (Pepi) Minschwaner of Oregon, and Robert Minschwaner and his girlfriend Colleen of Doylestown; a daughter, Sharon Minschwaner and her boyfriend Tarry of Morrisville; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Bair of Wellsboro, and a sister-in-law, Marion Bair.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Walter's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street Wellsboro, with his arrangements. In keeping with Walter's wishes there will be a private graveside service at his family's convenience. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
