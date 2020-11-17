1/1
WALTER F. WHITE JR.
1934 - 2020
Walter F. White Jr., 86, formerly of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Walter was born on May 21, 1934 in Blossburg, the son of the late Walter F. and Grace (Dawson) White Sr.
Walter was a self-employed contractor who was well known for hand digging basements and trenches for many in the Wellsboro area. Walter enjoyed hunting, reading, and gardening.
Walter is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Barney of Painted Post, N.Y.; a brother, Floyd White of Wellsboro; four grandchildren, Eric, Melanie, Donna and Elizabeth, 15 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a brother, Donald White.
In keeping with Walter's wishes, there will be no visitation and a private burial will be held in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Walter or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
