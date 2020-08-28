1/
WALTER KENNTH SMITH
1961 - 2020
Walter Kenneth Smith, 58, formerly of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
Born Nov. 21, 1961 in Cordele, Ga., he was the son of Walter V. Smith and Mary Rose (Hall) Sacks.
Kenny graduated from Northern Potter High School and worked at the Westfield Tannery. He was a member of the Crary Hose Fire Company and the Fire Police.
He was an avid football fan for the Buffalo Bills and Notre Dame, loved NASCAR and was a lover of animals.
Kenny is survived by his son, Zachary Smith of Westfield; his parents, Mary Rose and Ray Sacks of Knoxville; his siblings, Tony and Karen Smith of Osceola, Michele and Bryan Ackley of Benton, Renee and Ben Carl of Troupsburg, N.Y. and Ray and Lisa Sacks of Niantic, Conn. and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter in 1971, his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Friday, Sept. 4 from 12 – 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Cathy Dawes officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA, 16946 or to a local charity of your choice. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 28 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
