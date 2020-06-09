WENDELL RAYMOND QUEAL
1958 - 2020
Wendell Raymond Queal, 61, of Mainesburg, passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born on Nov. 5, 1958 in Pensacola, Fla., a son of Ronald Queal and Norma Jean (Smith) Mattison. Wendell was an Army veteran. In accordance with Wendell's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
