Wilbern Louis Kirkpatrick (Bill), 95, passed away May 9, 2019 in Celebration, Fla.
Wilbern was born April 17, 1924 in Niles Valley, Pennsylvania to Louis G. and Elizabeth M. Kirkpatrick.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked for Borden's Milk Plant in Wellsboro.
In 1969, he moved to York where he worked for the Army Corp of Engineers as the Head Dam Operator at Indian Rock Dam.
He retired in 1992 and moved to Florida where he spent his remaining years.
He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and spending time with his family. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite A. Kirpatrick.
He is survived by his sons, John B. Kirkpatrick (Jeanie) of Davenport, Fla., Wilbern M. Kirkpatrick of Elkton, Md., Timothy G. Kirkpatrick (Cindy) of York, and his daughter, Wendy M. Sacchet (Peter) of New Castle, Del.
He will be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Ryan, Angeline, Kamela, Michael, Tiffany, Hillary, Jennifer, Kerricia, and MarRae, and nine great-grandchildren, Isabella, Antonia, Kelly, Kayla, Victoria, Lucas, Gabriel, Luke, and Elizabeth; his sister, Jane Struckman; his nieces, Judy and Andrea, and his nephew, Todd.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advent Health Hospice Care Central Foundation of Central Florida, 550 East Rollins Street, Sixth Floor, Orlando, FL 32803. Phone: (407) 303-2786.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 17 to May 24, 2019