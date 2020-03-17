|
|
|
Wilbur P. "Wil" Ahn, 97, of Ulysses, formerly of Lansdale, died Friday, March 13, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. The family will hold a private burial and committal service in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, on Saturday, March 21. A Memorial Service for the public will be held in the Galeton First Baptist Church on a later date. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 234 W. Main St., Galeton, PA 16922. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2020