Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
Ambler, PA
WILBUR P. "WIL" AHN

WILBUR P. "WIL" AHN Obituary
Wilbur P. "Wil" Ahn, 97, of Ulysses, formerly of Lansdale, died Friday, March 13, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. The family will hold a private burial and committal service in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, on Saturday, March 21. A Memorial Service for the public will be held in the Galeton First Baptist Church on a later date. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 234 W. Main St., Galeton, PA 16922. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2020
