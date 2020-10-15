1/1
WILDA LORRAINE (ELY) LADD
1936 - 2020
Wilda Lorraine Ladd, 84, of Sabinsville, passed away at her daughter's home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born Jan. 16, 1936 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Lillian (Shumway) Ely.
Wilda graduated in 1956 from the Charleston High School and worked as a technician in laboratory research for Lab Rabs, Inc for many years.
She liked to take care of goats, crocheted rugs and won prizes at the fair for them and made wool blankets. Wilda could find a four leaf clover and had a nice collection, was an avid ornithologist and was a member of the Audubon Society.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn and Edmund Stermer of Westfield; her grandson, Eric A. Trowbridge of Sabinsville; great-granddaughter, Juliette Merl of Daytona Beach, Fla.; a brother, Roland and Roberta Ely of Wellsboro and three nieces.
Wilda was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Stermer Kump.
The family would like to thank all the volunteers at the Patterson Cancer Center for their great care and generosity.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Wellsboro Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Wilda's honor to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., New York, NY 10014 or to the UPMC Cole Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home,Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wellsboro Cemetery
