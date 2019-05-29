Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Lee Price. View Sign Service Information Carleton Funeral Home 11470 Rt. 6 Wellsboro , PA 16901 (570)-724-2200 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Wellsboro , PA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Wellsboro , PA View Map Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Penn-Wells Hotel Send Flowers Obituary



He was born June 17, 1941 in Gainesville, Fla., while his father was serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

He grew up in Nappanee, Ind. and graduated from Nappanee High School in 1959.

He attended Lincoln College, Lincoln, Ill. for two years and went on to Ashland College, Ashland, Ohio, where he graduated in 1964 with a psychology degree.

He went on to attend Ball State University, Muncie, Ind. for a year to earn teaching credits.

In 1965 he started teaching Industrial Arts at Wakarusa High School and continued at Nappanee Middle School.

The next seven summers he continued his education at Indiana State University finishing with a Master's Degree in Industrial Arts.

Meanwhile, he had met his future wife, Marsha Elaine Crew, at Ashland College and they married June 11, 1966.

After 20 years of teaching, they moved from Nappanee in 1985 to Vincennes, Ind. They bought a 20-acre farm and Lee started doing orchid work, then carpentry and painting work.

In Sept 2013 they moved to Middlebury Center on a 53-acre farm with a home built by Marsha's brother, Francis Donnell Crew.

Lee and his wife have been members of St. Pauls' Episcopal Church, Wellsboro, for the past 5 ½ years.

He enjoyed woodworking, photography, fishing, walking, jogging, and hiking in Indiana and Pennsylvania state parks and some biking.

He especially loved taking care of his pets (dogs and cats) over the years. He loved living here in the mountains on his property with its scenic views.

Lee is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Elaine (Crew) Price; sister, Linda Gail (Price) Kinman Dayson, Vincennes, Ind.; brother-in-law Francis Donnell Crew and wife Carol (Frees) Crew, Sabinsville; sister-in-law Susanna (Crew) Zook and husband Woody Zook, Glenmoore; nephew, Christopher Kinman and wife Corina Kinman, Carmichael, Calif.; nephew, Kevin Donnell Crew and wife Annie (Trumper) Crew, Birdsboro; niece Lisa Dawn (Crew) Stauffer and husband George Stauffer, Worcester; nephew, Jesse Raymond Crew and wife Anne (Kilyanek) Crew; niece, Melissa Zook, Glenmoore; and nephew, William H.D. Zook , St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandnieces, Rachel Crew, Lilia Crew, Eliana Crew, and Isabella Kinman; grandnephews, Andrew Crew, Simon Crew, Eli Crew, Max Stauffer, and Cord Stauffer.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Douglas Willard Price and Helen Kathryn (Engledow) Price and eight aunts.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the St. Pauls' Episcopal Church.

Friends may call Saturday, June 8, from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev Canon Dee Calhoun officiating.

A fellowship luncheon will follow at the Penn-Wells Hotel from 12 - 2 pm.

