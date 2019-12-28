Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLCHRISS MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLCHRISS "WILLIE" (HART) MILLER


1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
WILLCHRISS "WILLIE" (HART) MILLER Obituary
Willchriss "Willie" Miller, 90, of Tioga, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Dar-Way Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Forksville.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1929 in Philadelphia, a daughter of William and Christianna (Lewis) Hart. Willie and her husband, Raymond Miller Jr., celebrated 60 years of marriage on Oct. 10, 2019.
There will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLCHRISS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -