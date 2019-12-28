|
Willchriss "Willie" Miller, 90, of Tioga, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Dar-Way Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Forksville.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1929 in Philadelphia, a daughter of William and Christianna (Lewis) Hart. Willie and her husband, Raymond Miller Jr., celebrated 60 years of marriage on Oct. 10, 2019.
There will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020