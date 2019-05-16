Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 (570)-724-4637 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro 130 Main Street Wellsboro , PA View Map Memorial service 12:30 PM First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro 130 Main Street Wellsboro , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. William A. Coolidge, 88, of Wellsboro, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro, surrounded by loved ones.

Born May 8, 1931 to Raymond M. Coolidge and Jane (Adams) Coolidge, Dr. Coolidge graduated from Wellsboro High School in 1949 and attended Harvard College, graduating in 1954.

He then attended Temple Medical College, completed his family practice internship at Wilmington Medical Center in Delaware, and began his private practice in Newark, Delaware.

Dr. Coolidge was a Family Practice physician in Newark for two years before serving his country in the United States Army (1961-1964).

While in the service Dr. Coolidge and his growing family lived in Germany and Fort Belvoir, Va.

After completing his service, he returned to his family practice in Delaware where he remained until 1973. Upon returning to Wellsboro in 1973, Dr. Coolidge practiced medicine for the next 25 years, retiring in 1998.

On Sept. 5, 1953, Bill married his loving wife, Patricia White, who survives him, together with his seven children, Bill (Tracy), Scott (Joda), Jeff (Shirlee), Pat Aulgur, Pam Murphy, Jill Conte (Jeff) and Todd (Missy).

He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell Coolidge (Lynne); sister, Anne Ford; several nieces and nephews, and many other dear friends.

Also the family would like to extend a special Thank You to Marie Lucas for her incredible compassion and care for Dr. Coolidge over the past several years.

Dr. Coolidge's top priority throughout his life was his family. "PaDoc," as he was affectionately known by his family, took great pride in supporting all of his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. He loved nothing more than having them visit Wellsboro, or traveling with "Nanny" to visit them throughout the country.

He was also an avid sports fan and follower of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Family and friends loved his sense of humor and easy going, friendly style of communication.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Saturday May 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, 130 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Michael Birbeck presiding.

Memorial donations can be made in Dr. Coolidge's name to the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA 16949.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro.

To share your fondest memories of Dr. Coolidge, visit

