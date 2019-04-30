William A. "Bill" Gill, 98, of Galeton, died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Wellsboro.
Born August 10, 1920, in Galeton, he was the son of Dexter and Edna Hilfiger Gill. A World War II and Korean War Veteran, he served honorably with the US Navy from 1940 – 1960. On July 15, 1977, in Ulysses, he married the former Leona J. Hunter, who survives. Bill owned and operated Bill's Radio and TV Sales and Service in Galeton, retiring in 1989.
He was a member of the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church in Gaines, Galeton Masonic Lodge, River Valley Golf Club in Westfield, and Raymond Richar VFW Post #6611 in Galeton, having served as Past Commander and manager. He served as a driver with Gale Hose Ambulance for 13 years.
Surviving besides his wife, Leona, are: four children, Gregory Gill of Milledgeville, GA, Philip (Kim) Moshier of East Corning, NY, Brenda (John) Conte of Lafayette, CO, and Nancy (Tom) Williammee of Frederick, CO; ten grandchildren; three great-grandsons; a sister, Joanne Post of Galeton; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Gary Gill; four brothers, Leonard Gill, Kenneth Gill, Richard Gill, and Gordon Gill; and two sisters, Donzella Kefover and Marjorie Cosentino.
Friends may call at Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Gaines on Saturday, June 8, from 10–11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Thadius Sales, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Raymond Cemetery, where Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2, Galeton, PA 16922. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 8, 2019