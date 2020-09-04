William A. Kriner, 69, of York passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janet G. Kriner.

Born July 3, 1951 in Wellsboro, he was the son of the late Kenneth K. and Harriet (Thornton) Kriner.

Bill was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He worked 36 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Civil Engineer Technician. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering with old tractors, but his favorite part of life was spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by two daughters, Stacy Blackwell (Jeff Webb), of Felton, and Melissa Lagana (Jamie Lagana), of York. He was a proud Paka of five grandchildren: Devin Blackwell, Jordan Lagana, Amaya Lagana, Rachel Bachman and Derek Lagana. He is also survived by two sisters, Elaine (Don) Gernert, Shirley (Tim) Terry and a brother, Arnie (Lianne) Kriner.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sept. 12, visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. with a service immediately after at Mt. Washington Church, 705 Copenhaffer Road, York

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mt. Washington UB Church, 535 E. Butter Rd., York, PA 17406.

