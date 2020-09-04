1/1
WILLIAM A. KRINER
1951 - 2020
William A. Kriner, 69, of York passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janet G. Kriner.
Born July 3, 1951 in Wellsboro, he was the son of the late Kenneth K. and Harriet (Thornton) Kriner.
Bill was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He worked 36 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Civil Engineer Technician. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering with old tractors, but his favorite part of life was spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Stacy Blackwell (Jeff Webb), of Felton, and Melissa Lagana (Jamie Lagana), of York. He was a proud Paka of five grandchildren: Devin Blackwell, Jordan Lagana, Amaya Lagana, Rachel Bachman and Derek Lagana. He is also survived by two sisters, Elaine (Don) Gernert, Shirley (Tim) Terry and a brother, Arnie (Lianne) Kriner.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sept. 12, visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. with a service immediately after at Mt. Washington Church, 705 Copenhaffer Road, York
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mt. Washington UB Church, 535 E. Butter Rd., York, PA 17406.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Mt Washington Church
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Mt Washington Church
September 3, 2020
I always admired the relationship you had with your girls and grandchildren. They all were so lucky to have you in their lives. Your wife and all will miss your bright light and sense of humor. First time I met you was at chi chis when missy and I were having dinner and you introduced yourself as her step dad. I believed you. Rest now with the lord.
Sheri Baer
Friend
September 3, 2020
Dear Janet, sincerest of condolences to you and your family. I fondly will always remember his wonderful smile. His tongue-in-cheek humored will live on in our memories.
Denise Davis
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Janet,
I have many happy memories of spending time with Bill and you and your wonderful relationship with each other. My heart goes out to you. Bill taught me how to make poached eggs and that there's only one difference between male and female deer and it's not the antlers. I hope you find peace in your own memories and all the wonderful time you had together.
Melissa Dyniec
Friend
September 2, 2020
Thanks for the memories old friend. Your loss will be felt for a long time and leaves an irreplaceable void.
Mike Walton
Friend
September 2, 2020
Dear Janet and Family,
Remember that our Lord has promised that He would never leave us. May the Lord give you peace and strength during this time of sorrow. We are keeping you in our prayers . Bill will be missed by many. Our class reunions will not be the same without Bill. He always tried to get everyone to attend,
May God Bless and Watch Over You!
With Love,
Fred & Darlene (Messner) Smith Classmate
Darlene Smith
Classmate
September 2, 2020
My best friend, I miss you more everyday. You will forever be my always
Janet
Spouse
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be sadly missed and we all know you will be looking down on your family until we all meet again .. R I P Bill
Joanne Litzelman Hawk
Friend
September 2, 2020
Big funny goofball in highschooll and always made us laugh and enjoy.life more
Leonard kreger
Friend
September 2, 2020
Condolences to you and your family. The class reunions will not be the same without him.R.I.P. Bill!
Ken and Diane Tripp
Classmate
September 2, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to all of Bill’s family! May God grant you peace in the days ahead!
Kathy Kreger
Acquaintance
