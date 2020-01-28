|
William E. "Bill" Krause, 78, of Blossburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1941 in Wellsboro, a son of Neil and Mabel (Stradley) Krause, Sr. William was married to Judith "Judy" (Pequignot) Krause. He worked as an oven operator for Ward Foundry for over 47 years. William was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Blossburg. He was also a member of the Hillside Rod and Gun Club, the Odd Fellows, and a lifetime member of the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Association. William enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and grand dogs. He also umpired and played baseball.
William is survived by his wife; four daughters, Deborah (Kenneth) Short of Essex Junction, Vt., Gail (Rick) Watkins of Liberty; Susan (Sean) Christian of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Sheri (Jason) Kush of Essex Junction, Vt.; five grandchildren, Tori, Erik, Jarod, Ty, and Phoebe; and a brother, Allen (Mary Ann) Krause of Rochester, N.Y.; and a sister in law, Alice Krause of New York. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Neil Krause, Jr., Kenneth Krause, and Edgar Krause.
In honoring William's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Arbon Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Association, 324 Main St., Blossburg, PA 16912. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St,. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020