Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WILLIAM G. "COOKIE" COOK


1950 - 2020
WILLIAM G. "COOKIE" COOK
William G. "Cookie" Cook passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in his home. Born in Wellsboro Jan. 6, 1950, to George and Rosella (Copp) Cook, William grew up in Wellsboro. While in school he excelled at athletics, especially basketball. He went to Mansfield University, where he played basketball at the collegiate level. After graduating, he taught in the Wellsboro School District, and continued his enjoyment of local sports. William was avid in his pursuits, he enjoyed all sports, was taking kayaking lessons, skied both downhill and cross-country, hiked and biked regularly, travelled socialized (holding memberships in the Arnot Sportsman's Club and the Wellsboro Social Club), loved to help people (especially mowing grass or shoveling snow), and following the local high school sports teams, and enjoyed his cars.
William is survived by his son: Eric Cook (Carthy Patrick) of Manteo, Outer Banks, NC, his daughter: Laura Cook of Wellsboro, his grandson: Asher Bonds of Wellsboro, his brother: Ed Cook (Melissa) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, and his sister: Carol Osgood (Edmund) of Wellsboro. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Cookie's life Thursday, Feb. 27, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with a Memorial Service to follow in the funeral home. If desired, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Road, Tioga, PA 16946. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020
