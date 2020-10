William L. Campbell, 73, of Tioga, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born Jan. 15, 1947 in Westfield, he was the son of the late Leo and Marjorie (Gunn) Campbell. William proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam for two years as a field medic. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com