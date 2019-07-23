Home

Baker-Swan Funeral Home
3256 Riverside Drive
Wellsville, NY 14895
585 593-3256
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Skinner Hollow Camp
William O. King, 79, formerly of Westfield, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, following a brief illness.
Mr. King was born Feb. 29, 1940 in Phillips Station, to Orr B. and Della (Metcalf) King.
On Sept. 19, 1965, he married Almena M. Thompson, who predeceased him on Jan. 5, 1992.
William worked for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 30 years until his retirement in 1994.
Bill is survived by two children, Angie (Rick) Jenison of Scio and William O. (Elizabeth) King, Jr. of Westfield; one sister, Gretchen Hughes of Tioga; seven grandchildren, Bradley A. Jenison and Joshua K. (KateLynne) Jenison, both of Scio, Nathaniel W. (Macy) Jenison of Arkport, Todd M. (Lauren) West of Lawrenceville, Almena Marie (Todd) King of Maineburg, Austin W. King of Wellsboro, and Zachary Smith of Westfield; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, Almena, he was predeceased by a sister, Wilda Housel.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and tending to his garden. Some of the family's favorite memories were the times spent at camp in Skinner Hollow.
Together, Dad taught Angie and Bill, Jr. how to shoot and reload shells. They enjoyed cutting their own firewood and savored the memory of Dad cooking chicken on his homemade barbeque grill he made out of a barrel.
Bill learned the value of being frugal. He often said of himself he was so tight he would squeak.
Even the local ice cream shops knew he loved his "big ice cream cones – cheap."
But being careful with his money was his way of taking care of his family. He provided everything they needed and they knew they were loved.
Per Bill's wishes, there will be no prior visitation.
There will be a private graveside service at Chaplin Cemetery in Westfield, at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held at the Skinner Hollow Camp Saturday, Aug. 10, at noon. Contact Angie or Bill for further information.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville.
Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Home Care & Hospice, 194 N. Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 23 to July 30, 2019
