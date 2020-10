William V. Devlin Jr., 45, of Genesee, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Friends may call at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 12 – 2 p.m., with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Pastor Harold Kiel will officiate. Memorials may be made to Souderton American Legion, 353 North Main St., Souderton, PA 18964. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.