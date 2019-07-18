William Woodford Adams of Plainfield, Mass., passed away peacefully at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Mass., June 4, 2019.

Born Jan. 23, 1953 at Blossburg State Hospital in Blossburg, he was the eldest child of Rexford and Dorothy (Johnson) Adams. He grew up in Covington, and graduated from North Penn Jr. Sr. High School.

From there, he went to Franklin and Marshall College where he earned a Bachelor's degree in History. To further his education, he attended Yale Divinity School in New Haven, Conn. where he received his Master's degree in Divinity.

Several years later, William attended Western Massachusetts School of Law from which he graduated Cum Laude with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree.

He practiced law since that time handling both local civil cases and working for the Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services handling appellate cases with the Massachusetts judicial system.

Also, later in life, William attended the Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, Mass.

He held very strong Christian beliefs and, at the time of his passing, attended St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Pittsfield, Mass. where he was the choir director.

Funeral services were held at St. George's on June 7, with Father John Maharas leading the Funeral Mass.

William had a quest for knowledge, loved to read, was fluent in multiple languages, was very active in his local community, was quick-witted with a great sense of humor and was loved by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by sisters Janet (William) McNeal, Barbara (Scott) Miller and brothers Dan (Suki) Adams, and Justin Adams. William was predeceased by brothers Gene and Patrick and sister Donna. www.deryfuneralhome.com Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 18 to July 25, 2019