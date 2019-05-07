Willis Harlan Martin Sr. (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "1st hunting camp neighbor friend,Willis was a loving man..."
    - Richard Murry
  • "So sorry for your loss. Mr. Martin was a good friend and..."
    - Glenda Strong
Service Information
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA
16901
(570)-724-4637
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stony Fork Mennonite Church
47 Stony Fork School Road
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stony Fork Mennonite Church
47 Stony Fork School Road
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Stony Fork Mennonite Church
47 Stony Fork School Road
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willis Harlan Martin, Sr., 92 years, six months and 13 days, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home.
He was born Oct. 18, 1926, in Ephrata, the son of Daniel B. and Amanda M. Martin. He was married Nov. 27, 1948 to Esther (Weaver) Martin.
Willis moved with his family to Wellsboro, in April of 1967. He was a farmer and enjoyed relating to people. He was a member of the Stony Fork Mennonite Church.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, four sisters and three children, Maynard Luke, Ernest Ray and Lois Eileen, and three great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Esther (Weaver) Martin, of Wellsboro; 11 children, Mary Ellen Martin, of Wellsboro, Anna Ruth Halteman (Richard), of Wellsboro, Kenneth J. Martin (Alverna), of Wellsboro, Willis Martin, Jr. (Lois), of Wellsboro, Joanne Martin, of Wellsboro, John Martin (Verna Mae), of Wellsboro, Esther Mae (Dwight) Hooley, of Angels Camp, Calif., Daniel Martin (Marles), of Wellsboro, Carolyn Zimmerman (Clarence, Jr.), of Wellsboro, Janet Sandmann (Jason), of Ephrata, and Joseph Burton, of Morris; 46 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchilidren.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Sunday, May 5, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the Stony Fork Mennonite Church, 47 Stony Fork School Road, Wellsboro.
Willis' funeral service will be held Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m., at the church, with burial to follow in the Stony Fork Mennonite Fellowship Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro.
www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 7 to May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.