More Obituaries for WINIFRED MORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WINIFRED JEAN "WINNIE" (WOOD) MORTON


1937 - 2020
WINIFRED JEAN "WINNIE" (WOOD) MORTON Obituary
Winifred Jean Morton, 82, of Westfield passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Country Terrace in Wellsboro.
Born July 1, 1937 in Sabinsville, she was the daughter of the late Donald K. and Nora (VanDusen) Wood. Winnie was a professional cleaner and a former member and Past President of the Knoxville VFW Auxiliary. She loved quilting and blessed many folks with her quilts.
She is survived by her sons, Garry Spencer of Appleton, WI and David Morton of Wellsboro; step daughter, Julie Geukes of Avoca, N.Y.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Winnie was preceded in death by her two husbands, Ed Spencer and James Morton and her son, Charles Morton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020
