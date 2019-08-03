Home

Lucykanish-Condon Obituary
Kathleen M. (Hadnagy)
Lucykanish-Condon
Kathleen M. (Hadnagy) Lucykanish-Condon, 79, of Palmerton, died Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, at Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Charles Lucykanish, and the late James Condon.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Susko) Hadnagy.
Kathleen was employed as a seamstress for the former Blue Ridge Sportswear, and later at Calvin Klein, Palmerton. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Kathleen was an accomplished seamstress, artistic, and a former organist at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Nesquehoning. She was hard working and never shied away from a challenge. She loved her family, friends and religion - unconditionally.
She is survived by a daughter, Kristin Lucykanish, wife of Daniel Koch, with whom she resided; a son, Charles and wife, Sally Lucykanish, of Palmerton; five grandchildren; three
great-grandchildren; a brother, Francis and wife, Joann Hadnagy, of Thompson, Susquehanna County. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary H. Craigie in 2017.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, Nesquehoning. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on Aug. 3, 2019
